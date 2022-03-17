Officers recover stolen vehicle, seize sawed-off shotgun: Barrie police

The Barrie Police Service recovered a stolen vehicle and seized a sawed-off shotgun on Wednesday. (Provided/Barrie Police Service) The Barrie Police Service recovered a stolen vehicle and seized a sawed-off shotgun on Wednesday. (Provided/Barrie Police Service)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What to know about Canada's travel rules as of April 1

Federal officials have announced that fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test as of April 1. However, other travel rules, such as being fully vaccinated to board federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation, still apply.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver