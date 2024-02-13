BARRIE
Barrie

    • Officers make unusual discovery while investigating break-in at Barrie home

    Barrie police say officers made an unusual discovery while investigating an alleged break-in at a home on Monday evening.

    Police say a neighbour alerted them to a suspected break-and-enter at the house on Cundles Road East near Springdale Drive, and when officers arrived, they found the glass doors at the back of the house had been smashed. 

    Police say the individual(s) had fled before they arrived.

    While searching the home, the officers noticed an upstairs light left on in a bathroom and a water-filled tub.

    "Perhaps the perpetrator(s) of this crime was going to 'clean themselves up' and were scared away for an unknown reason," the police service speculated.

    Officers canvassed the area but were unable to obtain any video or witnesses to help identify the suspect(s).

    Following the incident, Barrie police issued a reminder for residents planning to be away from home to prevent becoming victims of a break-in by giving the house a "lived-in look" with timers to control indoor and outdoor lighting and leaving a radio on.

    Police also suggest having someone park in the driveway and avoid posting plans to be away on social media.

    "Crime is preventable, but home, business and property owners must do what they can to protect what belongs to them," the service concluded.

