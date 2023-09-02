Officer's conduct lawful following arrest incident in Orillia: SIU

An SIU investigation has determined that an officer's conduct was lawful following an arrest incident in Orillia in May of 2023.

According to the report on May 4th, a woman provided a statement to police detailing an assault that had occurred to her by a man earlier that day.

Following the incident, officers drove the woman back to her residence while monitoring the area for the man.

According to the SIU, the 33-year-old man lived at the residence but had left following the assault and, upon arrival, witnessed the man re-enter the apartment.

According to police, officers soon after entered the residence where the man inside pushed one of the officers, resulting in an interaction and the man was eventually subdued and handcuffed.