Officer goes above and beyond after cancer survivor reports theft

A police officer responding to a report of a theft in Barrie went above and beyond recently to right a wrong.

Police said that when a woman called to report someone had stolen her cancer survivor pins, the constable found replacement pins "on his own."

The officer delivered the pins to the woman on Friday.

Barrie police posted the act of kindness to Twitter with the hashtags 'be the difference' and 'for the community, with the community.'

The constable is a senior member of the service.