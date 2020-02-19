BARRIE -- West Grey Police officers are mourning the death of one of their own as condolences pour in on social media.

Police say a 28-year-old constable was found dead in a police vehicle in the early morning hours on Wednesday in Southgate Township.

A release sent by Owen Sound police states the officer's death "is not criminal in nature and is not being deemed suspicious."

Owen Sound police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the constable's death.

The details of how the officer died have not been provided.