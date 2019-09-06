Ontario's police watchdog says a South Simcoe Police officer will not be charged concerning a two-vehicle crash in Bradford last year that seriously injured four people.

The Special Investigations Unit says police were investigating an SUV in Cookstown at the Tanger Outlet Mall on July 24, 2018, and that officers followed it as it left the parking lot.

The agency says police were in pursuit of the SUV when it collided with a pickup truck on Highway 88 just east of Highway 400.

The pickup truck driver and three occupants in the SUV were taken to hospital.

The SIU director says there are no reasonable grounds to lay charges against the officer in this case.