BARRIE -- A police officer who was involved in an arrest that left a man with a fractured rib and dog bites has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has concluded that there are no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges in this case.

Provincial police were called to a home in Minesing back on March 30th for reports of a man threatening to kill his wife and kids.

Officers arrived and safety located the woman and children, but before police could reach the man, he barricaded himself inside the home.

It took several hours and the help of a police dog to take the suspect into custody. Police say he was injured during an altercation with officers while they attempted to arrest him.

The SIU investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.