Office fire at industrial building in Barrie

Barrie firefighters responded to an office fire at a Brock Street business Saturday night.

Crews were called to Simcoe County Customz automotive body shop at 85 Brock Street.

Deputy Chief Carrie Clark said no one was in the building at the time of the fire.

"The fire was small and contained in the office space. It was extinguished within minutes of arrival," said Clark.

"The damage was contained to the office space and would likely be in the $15,000 to $20,000 range."

Clark said while the cause of the flames was not determined, she said the scene had been turned back over to the multiple businesses in the building.