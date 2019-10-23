A five-month OPP investigation into child exploitation has led to the arrest of an Orillia man on Tuesday.

The 57-year-old man faces two counts of possessing child pornography.

Provincial police say they seized multiple electronic devices for examination on Tuesday.

Detective Staff Sergeant Sharon Hanlon stated in a release on Wednesday that parents need to be engaged in what their children are doing online.

"Our reality today is that every person around the world with a sexual interest in children has immediate access to any child on the internet. It's like they are sitting next to our kids even though they could be across the globe. We, as parents and community members, have to know who children are interacting with online. These offenders are very manipulative."

The accused is scheduled to answer to the charges in court next month.