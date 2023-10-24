Off-road vehicle driver charged with impaired in crash that killed passenger

One person is dead and another faces charges following a collision in Minden over the weekend.

Provincial police charged a 55-year-old man from Queensville with impaired driving causing death after a crash involving a side-by-side off-road vehicle on Windover Drive late Saturday afternoon.

Police say the vehicle's passenger, a 55-year-old woman from Queensville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed for several hours for the investigation.

As a result of the charges, the accused's driver's licence was suspended for 90 days, and the side-by-side was impounded for seven days.

Police encourage anyone with video or dash cam footage of the crash to contact the authorities.