Off-duty police officer charged with drunk driving
A York Regional Police badge
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, May 24, 2019 5:36PM EDT
A York Regional Police officer is charged with impaired driving after a single-vehicle crash in Whitchurch-Stouffville.
Police say the off-duty officer went off the road and struck a guardrail in the area of Ninth Line and Cedarvale Boulevard in the early morning hours on Friday. No one was injured.
The 38-year-old constable has been a member of the York Regional Police since 2006.
Police Chief Eric Jolliffe said in a statement, “York Regional Police is committed to transparency and is accountable to our community. When we charge a member with a criminal offence, that information is released to our community as a part of that commitment.”
Constable Paul Thompson has been placed on administrative duties following the incident.