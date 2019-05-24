

CTV Barrie





A York Regional Police officer is charged with impaired driving after a single-vehicle crash in Whitchurch-Stouffville.

Police say the off-duty officer went off the road and struck a guardrail in the area of Ninth Line and Cedarvale Boulevard in the early morning hours on Friday. No one was injured.

The 38-year-old constable has been a member of the York Regional Police since 2006.

Police Chief Eric Jolliffe said in a statement, “York Regional Police is committed to transparency and is accountable to our community. When we charge a member with a criminal offence, that information is released to our community as a part of that commitment.”

Constable Paul Thompson has been placed on administrative duties following the incident.