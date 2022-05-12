Off-duty officer frees occupants from vehicle overturned in creek near Orangeville

An off-duty officer was first at the scene of a serious collision near Orangeville Wednesday morning to find one vehicle overturned in a small creek with two people trapped inside.

Police say the two-vehicle crash happened around 6:15 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 10 and Mono-Amaranth Townline.

They say the two vehicles collided, sending one into a rollover before it came to rest on its roof, submerged in the creek.

Police say the driver and passenger's heads were underwater, so the off-duty officer acted quickly, cutting their seatbelts to free them.

The driver was taken to a local hospital before being airlifted by Air Ornge to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The passenger was taken to a local hospital and transported by land ambulance to a trauma centre with unknown injuries.

Police say the lone driver in the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The OPP traffic collision team is investigating the crash and encourages anyone with information to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.