Off-duty officer faces impaired driving charges in Bradford
An off-duty York Regional Police officer faces charges for allegedly driving under the influence in Bradford West Gwillimbury.
Police report the 43-year-old officer was charged with dangerous operation, operation while impaired and operation while impaired - excess blood alcohol after receiving a call about a driver heading north on Yonge Street.
"This is very troubling considering the work that York Regional Police is doing to combat impaired driving. We continue to remind our members of their responsibility to live the values of our organization, both on and off duty," said Police Chief Jim MacSween.
The constable has been a member of York Regional Police since 2020 and has been assigned to Uniform Patrol.
She was suspended with pay following the charges.
