Off-duty officer cuts seatbelts of trapped victims in overturned vehicle in creek

A vehicle is overturned in a small creek following a collision at the intersection of County Road 10 and Mono-Amaranth Townline near Orangeville, Ont. on Wed., May 11, 2022. (OPP) A vehicle is overturned in a small creek following a collision at the intersection of County Road 10 and Mono-Amaranth Townline near Orangeville, Ont. on Wed., May 11, 2022. (OPP)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver