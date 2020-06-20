BARRIE -- An off-duty officer had a close call after his car was almost hit head-on by an alleged drunk driver behind the wheel of a transport truck.

According to police, the officer was driving westbound on Aspdin Road in Muskoka Lakes Township around 4 p.m. Friday when his car missed the oncoming tractor-trailer.

Police say the truck driver drove the tractor-trailer into the westbound ditch landing in the swamp area.

Officers with the Huntsville OPP conducted an investigation and determined the driver was impaired.

Manjeet Singh Gill, 46, of Brampton has been arrested and charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle While Impaired and Having Blood Concentration more than 80mgs.

He is scheduled to answer the charges in a Huntsville court on September 9.