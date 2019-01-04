

CTV Barrie





Provincial police are investigating the death of a 24-year-old man at the Blue Mountain Resort early Friday morning.

Police say the man attempted to climb the wall outside a building in the Blue Mountain Village when he appears to have lost his footing and fell to the ground.

Crews responded to the scene shortly before 3 a.m. and transported the man to an area hospital where he died of his injuries.

Friday afternoon, members of the Windsor Fire and Rescue department confirmed the deceased was one of their own.

In a Facebook post on the Windsor Firefighters page, a message reads, “We are saddened by the sudden loss of our fellow Windsor Firefighter, Wesley Orr, as the result of an unfortunate accident. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.”

A post-mortem is scheduled.