Off-duty emergency personnel cuts seatbelts of trapped victims in overturned vehicle in creek

Two off-duty emergency personnel were first at the scene of a serious collision near Orangeville Wednesday evening to find one vehicle overturned in a small creek with two people trapped inside.

Police say the two-vehicle crash happened around 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 10 and Mono-Amaranth Townline.

They say the two vehicles collided, sending one into a rollover before it came to rest on its roof, submerged in the creek.

Police say the driver and passenger's heads were underwater, so the off-duty officer and paramedic acted quickly, cutting their seatbelts to free them.

The driver was taken to a local hospital before being airlifted by Air Ornge to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The passenger was taken to a local hospital and transported by land ambulance to a trauma centre with unknown injuries.

Police say the lone driver in the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

"On duty or off duty, we are sworn to protect public safety. The quick thinking and heroic efforts of this officer is an exemplary example of the OPP core values," said Insp. Terry Ward, Dufferin OPP Detachment Commander.

The OPP traffic collision team is investigating the crash and encourages anyone with information to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.