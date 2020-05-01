BARRIE -- The Orillia Energy Board has approved the sale of Orillia Power Distribution Corporation to Hydro One.

The sale includes the purchase of all shares of Orillia Power for more than $26-million and the assumption of nearly $15-million in debt.

The city will still own the Orillia Power Generation Corporation after the deal has closed.

Hydro One says it plans to construct a provincial warehouse and a regional operations centre in the sunshine city.