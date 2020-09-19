Advertisement
Oakville man clocked going 98 km/h over the limit in Cottage Country
Published Saturday, September 19, 2020 7:19PM EDT
BARRIE -- An Oakville man is facing charges after police clocked him driving more than double the posted limit.
Police say the driver was caught on Highway 11 north of Gravenhurst, going 188 km/h in a 90km/h zone on Wednesday around 11 pm.
The 26-year-old driver now faces stunt driving charges, as well as a suspended licence and an impounded vehicle for the seven days.