BARRIE, ONT. -- Five people are facing charges after a drug seizure in Orillia on Friday.

OPP say they initiated a drug investigation following g a vehicle stop around 11 p.m. Friday. All occupants of the car were arrested.

Police say that they seized cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine from the car. An undisclosed quantity of cash, as well as a knife, were also taken.

OPP have charged five Orillia residents between the ages of 24 and 34 with numerous drug offences. One of the individuals is facing additional weapons-related charges.

Four of the occupants of the vehicle are set to appear in court on September 14. The fifth resident appeared in court Saturday via video link.