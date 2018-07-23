

CTV Barrie





Several fire bans have been lifted in Simcoe County following significant rain over the weekend.

In Barrie, Clearview Township and the Township of Adjala-Tosorontio the fire danger rating has dropped to moderate and the fire bans have been lifted. The municipalities are however reminding residents that permits are required to have outdoor fires.

The fire bans have also been lifted for Midland, Penetanguishene and Tiny Township, where the fire danger ratings have been lowered from extreme to high.

The fire ban has also been lifted for Northern York region. This includes East Gwillimbury, Georgina, Newmarket, Aurora and Whitchurch-Stouffville.

Wasaga Beach and Dufferin County have also lifted their fire bans.

A fire ban remains in effect for Innisfil, where fire crews say despite Sunday’s rain, dry dead grass and forest fuels remain.

A fire ban also remains in effect for the District of Muskoka, including Bracebridge and Gravenhurst, where the fire danger rating is extreme.

Halburton, Rama, New Tecumseth, Bradford West Gwillimbury, Springwater Township and Essa Township also have fire bans in place.

A burn ban includes campfires, outdoor cooking fires, burning of debris and fireworks.