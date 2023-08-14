Numerous charges laid in series of shoplifting incidents in Balm Beach

A Parry Sound man is facing several charges in connection to a series of shoplifting incidents at a Balm Beach convenience store.

Police opened an investigation on Saturday after a complaint from the store alleging that several shoplifting incidents had occurred.

Officers arrested a 63-year-old Parry Sound man upon arrival and charged him with several thefts at the store.

The accused has been charged with five counts of theft under $5000 and one count of possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.