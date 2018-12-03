Featured
Number of seniors using food banks jumps: report
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, December 3, 2018 1:14PM EST
The Ontario Association of Food Banks is reporting a 10 percent jump in the number of senior citizens using the service.
The latest report finds most senior food bank users are living in rental or social housing.
The association says soaring housing costs are pushing more and more elderly people below the poverty line.
The report also says more than half-a-million people turned to food banks in Ontario last year.