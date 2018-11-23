

CTV Barrie





The number of Canadians that have tested positive for E. coli after eating contaminated romaine lettuce has now jumped to 22, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Health officials say E. coli has affected four people in Ontario, 17 in Quebec and one in New Brunswick.

In the U.S. there have been more than 30 illnesses reported related to the contamination.

The Head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says the source of the romaine lettuce outbreak may be in California; however investigations are still ongoing.

Grocery stores have stopped selling romaine lettuce, and many restaurants are no longer serving Caesar salads.

Symptoms of E. coli contamination include severe stomach cramping, diarrhea, and vomiting.