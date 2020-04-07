BARRIE -- The Simcoe Muskoka health unit is reporting several new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the region's total number of cases to 105.

Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) Medical Officer of Health Dr. Charles Gardner says there are 14 residents with the virus at the Bradford Valley Care Community long-term care facility, plus two staff members. However, he adds these cases are "relatively mild."

The Bradford residence and Spencer House in Orillia, another long-term care home, recently confirmed outbreaks of COVID-19.

Province-wide, there are reportedly around 51 long-term care homes with one or more cases of the virus, along with at least 69 deaths in those institutions.

Ontario is reporting 379 new cases today, including 21 more deaths.

The province now sits at 4,726 confirmed cases, with a total of 153 deaths, including a Wasaga Beach man who died on Saturday at Collingwood General and Marine Hospital.

SMDHU confirmed his death on Monday, saying the man was in his 70s, and his case was travel-related.

His passing brings the region's total number of deaths to five.

- With files from The Canadian Press