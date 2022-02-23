Novice driver with open liquor bottle crashes into hydro pole in Innisfil: police

A vehicle crashed into a hydro pole, snapping it onto the hood in Innisfil, Ont. on Tues., Feb. 22, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: Sagi Marisi) A vehicle crashed into a hydro pole, snapping it onto the hood in Innisfil, Ont. on Tues., Feb. 22, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: Sagi Marisi)

Barrie Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver