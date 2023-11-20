BARRIE
Barrie

    • Novice driver faces a slew of impaired driving charges in Severn Township

    File image (Source: AlexRaths/iStock/Getty Images Plus) File image (Source: AlexRaths/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

    A young woman won't be sitting behind the wheel of her car anytime soon.

    Orillia Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was called by a concerned citizen about an erratic driver near Highway 12 in Severn Township headed towards Orillia around 6 p.m. Saturday night.

    Police located the vehicle matching the description and pulled over a woman they deemed to be impaired.

    As a result, a 20-year-old woman from Kilworthy faces the following charges:

    • Operation while impaired-alcohol
    • Operation while impaired- blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
    • Novice driver - BAC above zero
    • Young driver - BAC above zero

    As a result of these charges, her driver's licence has been suspended for 90 days, and vehicle impounded for a period of seven days.

    The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia at a later date in November.

