Nottawasaga OPP pulls over vehicle driving 120 km/h over speed limit

Nottawasaga Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a driver on County Road 50 in the Township of Adjala-Tosorontio travelling at an "excessive speed" on Monday.

Police said the individual was driving 200 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

The driver’s license was suspended for 30 days and the vehicle has been impounded for 14 days.

In Ontario, posted on the provincial website, any driver who reaches 50 km/h over the speed limit loses six demerit points and is fined $9.75 for every km/h exceeded.