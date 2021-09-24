Nottawasaga OPP nets $10,000 worth of drugs and an illegal firearm

Nottawasaga OPP confiscated drugs and a gun during an investigation on Tuesday, September 21 (OPP/Supplied) Nottawasaga OPP confiscated drugs and a gun during an investigation on Tuesday, September 21 (OPP/Supplied)

Barrie Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Buckle up: Arizona Republicans to show 2020 recount results

Ten months after Donald Trump lost his 2020 reelection bid in Arizona, supporters hired by Arizona Senate Republicans were preparing to deliver the results of an unprecedented partisan election review that is the climax of a bizarre quest to find evidence supporting the former president's false claim that he lost because of fraud.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

Windsor

London

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver