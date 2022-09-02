Nottawasaga Lighthouse artifacts on display at museum

Priceless artifacts from a bygone era when the Nottawasaga Lighthouse ruled over the waves of Georgian Bay are on display at the Collingwood Museum.

A kerosene lamp, a handheld foghorn, and a replica of a gargoyle are a few of the many treasures collected by the Nottawasaga Lighthouse Preservation Society.

The artifacts are on loan from society for the museum's Community Collector series to showcase Collingwood's marine history until the end of October 2022.

The Nottawasaga Lighthouse Preservation Society is a not-for-profit organization formed in 2015 and is dedicated to the restoration and preservation of the historic Nottawasaga Lighthouse.

The Community Collectors series pairs museum staff with collectors to showcase private collections in a designated case by the Collingwood Museum's west entrance.

Visit the Collingwood Museum's website for full details on this exhibit and other museum activities.