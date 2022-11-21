'Nothing has been finalized,' Local CUPE president says as strike is narrowly averted

School bells will be ringing in Simcoe County as schools open after a strike was averted Sunday evening.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) reached a tentative agreement with the province just before the 5 p.m. strike deadline.

Simcoe County parent Jason Jagodics said he's relieved a strike has been averted but has some reservations about the deal.

"I fear that the (provincial) government gives the (union) what they want – that comes off the back of our taxes," he said.

Having dropped his son off for school Monday morning, Jagodics said many families couldn't afford to put their children in daycare.

"I'd have to work from home – at least I have that option, but others don't," he said.

The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board was swift with its response to the news Monday morning.

"We are certainly grateful that a tentative agreement has been achieved for CUPE staff," said Frances Bagley, director of education in a social media post Monday morning.

Bagley thanked parents for their patience during the contentious negotiations between the government and education workers during the last few months.

There are few details regarding the proposed contract at this time, said Jamie Cleroux, Local CUPE 3987 president.

"Nothing has been finalized. We'll have meetings with the members in the coming days," Cleroux said early Monday morning.

The two sides had been in bargaining talks for a total of 171 days.

More than 50,000 custodians, early childhood educators, and school administration staff who work in the province's public, Catholic, English, and French school boards have been without a collective agreement since Aug. 31.

"The workers will be in schools tomorrow, and there will not be a strike," Laura Walton, president of CUPE's Ontario School Board Council of Unions, said late Sunday afternoon.

She said a ratification vote for the new deal will now be held, and the union said it is recommending its members accept the agreement.

The vote is expected to get underway on Thursday and should wrap up by the weekend. The two sides will go back to the bargaining table if the agreement is not ratified, Walton said.

With files from CTV News Toronto