Eric Talbot has been found not guilty of second-degree murder in the 2016 stabbing death of Francesco Molinaro in Wasaga Beach.

Molinaro, 18, was fatally stabbed during a three-on-one street fight on May 21, 2016.

After the jury read the verdict, the judge had this to say to Talbot, “You are being given a second chance, which Molinaro will never have. I hope you make good use of it.”

The 22-year-old’s defence lawyer says he will be spending some time with his family in the coming days.

Last week Jonathan Landsberg changed his plea to guilty to second-degree murder, and in July Austin Zambrano-Peterson pleaded guilty to manslaughter.