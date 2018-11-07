Featured
Not guilty verdict in Wasaga Beach stabbing trial
Francesco Molinaro, 18, of Caledon was fatally stabbed in Wasaga Beach, Ont. on May 21, 2016.
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, November 7, 2018 12:53PM EST
Eric Talbot has been found not guilty of second-degree murder in the 2016 stabbing death of Francesco Molinaro in Wasaga Beach.
Molinaro, 18, was fatally stabbed during a three-on-one street fight on May 21, 2016.
After the jury read the verdict, the judge had this to say to Talbot, “You are being given a second chance, which Molinaro will never have. I hope you make good use of it.”
The 22-year-old’s defence lawyer says he will be spending some time with his family in the coming days.
Last week Jonathan Landsberg changed his plea to guilty to second-degree murder, and in July Austin Zambrano-Peterson pleaded guilty to manslaughter.