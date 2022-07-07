'Not a speedway,' Mississauga driver charged with stunt driving in Town of Mono
Officers in Dufferin County say they nabbed an out-of-town motorist speeding nearly double the limit along Airport Road.
According to OPP, the driver from Mississauga "learned the hard way that Airport Road in the Town of Mono is not a speedway."
Police alleged the driver was clocked travelling 156 km/h along the posted 80 km/h roadway.
The accused faces an automatic 30-day driver's licence suspension, plus an immediate 14-day vehicle impoundment.
Top Stories
Canada recession: It's coming, RBC predicts, but how long will the downturn last?
Canada is headed towards a moderate recession, but the economic contraction is expected to be short-lived compared to previous recessions, economists with Royal Bank of Canada predict.
One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation Thursday after droves of top government officials quit over the latest scandal to engulf him, marking an end to three tumultuous years in which he tried to brazen out one ethical lapse after another with a combination of charm, bluster and denial.
Hospital 'nightmare' in B.C. for Quebec patient denied surgery: father
A Quebec man who fell and broke his jaw, cheekbone and a bone around his left eye while visiting British Columbia says his surgery was cancelled after he was told his home province “won't pay” for the procedure.
Canada elections commissioner reviewing information related to Conservative allegations against Brown
The Commissioner of Canada Elections' office says it has received and is reviewing information related to the allegations raised by the Conservative Party of Canada that now-disqualified leadership contender Patrick Brown's campaign violated federal election financing rules.
Putin to Ukraine: Russia has barely started its action
With Russia's military action in Ukraine in its fifth month, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday warned Kyiv that it should quickly accept Moscow's terms or brace for the worst, adding ominously that Russia has barely started its action.
Assembly of First Nations chiefs vote for financial audit
Delegates at the Assembly of First Nations agreed to a forensic review of its finances dating back at least a decade in a resolution that says a serious problem exists within the assembly that is causing "reputational harm."
Here's who could replace Boris Johnson as U.K. prime minister
Boris Johnson was due to resign as Britain's prime minister on Thursday, bringing an end to a turbulent two and half years in office and triggering a search for a new leader.
Man who helped save driver from burning car on Ontario highway said rescue happened in 'the nick of time'
One of the five men who heroically jumped in to save a man from a burning vehicle on an Ontario highway said the rescue happened 'literally the nick of time' before the car exploded in flames.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia mass shooting: Public inquiry issues RCMP new subpoena for information
The public inquiry investigating the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting has issued a new subpoena to the RCMP, following concerns the federal police force has withheld documents related to the deaths of 22 people.
-
Price of fuel drops in all three Maritime provinces
Drivers in all three Maritime provinces are paying less for fuel Thursday following an overnight price drop.
-
More Nova Scotians eligible for fourth COVID-19 shot
Eligibility for second COVID-19 booster shots has expanded in Nova Scotia.
Montreal
-
Quebec enters seventh wave of COVID-19
As Quebec enters the seventh wave of COVID-19, the province's health minister says the situation is 'under control for the moment' but is urging residents to be vigilant.
-
-
Supreme Court refuses to hear Pierre Karl Peladeau's challenge against his sister
The Supreme Court of Canada is refusing to hear the challenge by Pierre Karl Péladeau and his brother, Érik Péladeau, in a case concerning their father's inheritance against their sister, Anne-Marie Péladeau.
Ottawa
-
Banff Avenue shooting victim dies in hospital
A 24-year-old man shot on Banff Avenue in the city’s south end on Tuesday has died.
-
Ottawa senior says he lost life savings investing with company now facing fraud charges
An Ottawa senior citizen says he lost his life savings after investing with a real estate development firm that has been charged with fraud.
-
Ottawa driving instructor charged with sexual assault
An Ottawa driving instructor has been charged with sexually assaulting a female student during a driving lesson.
Toronto
-
-
Woman taken to hospital after another apparent random attack at Kipling Station
Police are investigating after a woman was knocked unconscious following an apparent random attack at a Toronto transit station.
-
Marineland under investigation over use of marine mammals for second time in a year
Niagara police say they've launched a second investigation into Marineland in the span of a year after a complaint was lodged over the facility's use of animals in public appearances.
Kitchener
-
Arrest made in stabbing at University of Waterloo residence
A 19-year-old man is facing charges after a stabbing Wednesday night at a University of Waterloo residence.
-
Video released in McLennan Park sexual assault investigation
Police are looking for a man who allegedly grabbed and sexually assaulted a woman in a Kitchener park.
-
Cambridge musical spotlights autism and the man behind Alice and Wonderland
The musical works of a Cambridge mother and daughter return to the stage this week.
London
-
Foodland fire in Dorchester
Dorchester residents will have to make a longer drive to pick up groceries.
-
100 'Brick-shaped objects' seized at Blue Water Bridge
Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers at the Blue Water Bridge between Sarnia, Ont. and Port Huron, MI have intercepted 100 brick-shaped objects suspected to be cocaine.
-
St. Thomas police arrest two men from Montreal in 'Grandparent Scam'
St. Thomas police have arrested two men from Montréal in connection with an alleged grandparent scam attempt.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario hospitals warn of more upcoming ER closures through the summer
Some Ontario hospitals, particularly those in smaller communities, are warning that recent emergency department closures may recur throughout the summer.
-
OPP want help to identify Bracebridge shoplifters
Bracebridge are investigating a shoplifting incident that occurred on Manitoba Street on June 29.
-
Windsor
-
Windsor man discovers $100,000 lotto win with old unclaimed ticket
A Windsor man found out he had won $100,000 when he went online to check his unclaimed tickets.
-
$61 million in illegal cannabis seized from production sites in Kingsville
Essex County OPP say police have seized more than $61 million worth of illegal cannabis from two production sites in Kingsville.
-
Calgary
-
3 victims rushed to hospital after Stoney Trail crash
Three people were injured in a crash on Stoney Trail N.E. on Thursday morning.
-
'Can't just kick me out': Indigenous woman alleges major oilsands company banned her for smudging
An Indigenous woman from Calgary says she feels discriminated against by her former employer after she was suspended from the property and for smudging, while the company says workers' lodges are smoke-free including for ceremonial smoking.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Calgary ahead of Stampede Sneak-A-Peek
Cowpoke eagerly awaiting entry to the 2022 Calgary Stampede may be in for some wet weather.
Saskatoon
-
Plane that brought displaced Ukrainians to Sask. returns to Poland with supplies
A plane that brought Ukrainian citizens to Saskatchewan is flying back to Poland full of supplies.
-
Saskatoon Access Transit user 'shocked' over service reduction
Starting Thursday, riders looking to take Access Transit to get to their destinations will notice a shift in service over the next three weeks.
-
Saskatoon intersection flood began with fire hydrant crash, city says
A crash involving a fire hydrant was the first in a chain of events that led to a chaotic scene in a Saskatoon intersection.
Edmonton
-
Worker killed at Suncor site in northern Alberta
A worker is dead after an incident at the Suncor Base Plant Mine north of Fort McMurray, Alta., Thursday morning.
-
Live weather updates: Risk of severe thunderstorms, potential for tornadoes
With a risk of severe thunderstorms and potential for tornado development, CTV News Edmonton's meteorologists Josh Classen and Cory Edel will keep you updated throughout the day here.
-
Oilers announce assistants Manson, Gulutzan will return to Woodcroft's coaching staff
The Edmonton Oilers say assistant coaches Dave Manson and Glen Gulutzan will return next season as the NHL team shored up its hockey operations staff on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
'Devastating disease' that impacts young children could be treated with cancer drug: B.C. research
Researchers out of the University of British Columbia have found that an existing cancer drug could be used to treat muscular dystrophy.
-
2.64M B.C. drivers still waiting for gas rebate announced in March
Millions of drivers are still waiting for their rebate cheques issued when gas prices reached record highs in British Columbia, and although prices continue to climb, they shouldn't expect anything more in the mail.
-
