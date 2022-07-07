'Not a speedway,' Mississauga driver charged with stunt driving in Town of Mono

Officers in Dufferin County say they nabbed an out-of-town motorist speeding nearly double the limit along Airport Road.

According to OPP, the driver from Mississauga "learned the hard way that Airport Road in the Town of Mono is not a speedway."

Police alleged the driver was clocked travelling 156 km/h along the posted 80 km/h roadway.

The accused faces an automatic 30-day driver's licence suspension, plus an immediate 14-day vehicle impoundment.