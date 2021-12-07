Northern Simcoe County blanketed by early December snowfall

Many residents in Northern Simcoe County broke out their snowblowers for the first time this season on Tuesday morning after more than 30 centimetres of snow fell overnight.

While Mother Nature didn't break any snow accumulation records, Environment Canada senior climatologist said the wintry weather was a bit early.

"This is just the kind of the beginning of the winter where you see these alterations back and forth between almost fall temperatures and precipitation and winter-like... it's back and forth and up and down," said David Phillips.

Phillips anticipates the rollercoaster weather throughout December as the lakes remain warm and air temperatures fluctuate.

"They've never been warmer than they have been now. And with the cold air, it creates a lake effect snow engine," he noted.

Warnings of another significant weather event continue for areas north of Barrie as towns deploy their snow removal fleets to clear streets and sidewalks.

In Penetanguishene, crews will remove excess snow Tuesday night between 11:30 p.m. and 7 a.m. from residential these areas:

Main Street from Beck Boulevard to Thompsons Road

Robert Street East and West from Fox Street to Owen Street

Meanwhile, the Town of Midland declared a 'significant weather event' in anticipation of whiteouts and dangerous road conditions, asking motorists to stay put.