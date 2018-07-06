

CTV Barrie





A North York man is facing several charges after gunshots were fired early Friday morning.

The OPP responded to reports of gun shots around 2 a.m. in the area of Mosley Street and 3rd Street.

Police say they initiated a high risk takedown and arrested a 36-year-old man from North York.

He was charged with discharge a firearm in a reckless manner, possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, assault, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, carrying concealed weapon and drug possession.

The accused appeared in bail court in Barrie to face the charges.

The OPP say the timely reporting of the incident from the public helped officers to arrive quickly and prevent any further harm.