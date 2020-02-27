BARRIE -- 298 employees of Nordia will be looking for a new job at the end of July.

Nordia is streamlining some of its operations into other facilities they have around the region and country.

Nordia Vice-President of Strategy and Corporate Communications, Phillip van Leeuwen says the lease is expiring at the end of August at the Orillia facility.

To meet the company’s needs, he says there are extensive upgrades and structural improvements needed, and the costs are too steep.

He says they will be working with all employees to find new work. Employees are also able to move within the company and retain seniority at another regional centre if they can relocate with their own means.

The majority of the customer service jobs at the facility pay between $15 and $21 an hour.

Van Leeuwen says that Nordia is Canada’s largest ‘customer service provider’ and has 12 centres around the country. He says all jobs will remain in Canada at their other centres.

Nordia provides customer service to Bell Canada and Canada Post and their subsidiary business entities.