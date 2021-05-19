BARRIE, ONT. -- Simcoe County residents whose surgeries were postponed by the third wave of the pandemic may soon get a call to re-book.

Local hospitals started dialling back non-emergency surgeries in early April as COVID-19 cases spiked and intensive care units were stretched to their limits. On April 20, Ontario's top doctor directed a pause on those surgeries across the province.

In a letter addressed to healthcare providers, Dr. David Williams says the time is right for a change, with cases, hospitalizations, and ICU admissions trending down.

"We are beginning to see available capacity among community and hospital partners in some areas of the province," Williams writes.

"It is therefore important to make use of this available capacity to limit the long-term impacts on patients awaiting non-urgent care."

A spokesperson for Georgian Bay General Hospital says their chiefs of surgery and anesthesia have the go-ahead to plan a ramp up, but it's not clear what that will look like. Staff at Stevenson Memorial Hospital are also in the planning stage.

CTV News has also reached out to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH), Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare, Soldier's Memorial Hospital, and Collingwood General and Marine Hospital to learn more about their plans.

Across the province, the surgical backlog has passed 250,000 procedures. Last week, Ontario's Financial Accountability Office estimated that number would balloon to 419,000 by the end of September. The FAO estimates clearing that backlog will take more than three years and $1.3 billion to clear.