Nobody injured following five-vehicle collision in Caledon Saturday

Nobody was injured following a five-vehicle collision on Highway 10 near Caledon on Sat. Nov. 27, 2021 (Courtesy: OPP) Nobody was injured following a five-vehicle collision on Highway 10 near Caledon on Sat. Nov. 27, 2021 (Courtesy: OPP)

Barrie Top Stories