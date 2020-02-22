No winning ticket for Friday night's $65 million Lotto Max jackpot
Published Saturday, February 22, 2020 9:47AM EST
A Lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $65 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
However, six of the Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each were won.
They will be shared by eight ticket holders.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Feb. 25 will now grow to an eye-popping $70 million, and there will be 20 Maxmillion prizes up for grabs.