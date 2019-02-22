Featured
No vehicle insurance can carry $5,000 minimum fine
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, February 22, 2019 12:20PM EST
Driving without insurance can potentially be the most costly mistake a motorist can make.
A 61-year-old man’s vehicle was impounded on Thursday after a traffic stop on the 10th Side Road in Bradford.
Police say the driver didn’t have insurance on his vehicle, and if convicted, the offence carries a minimum fine of $5,000.
He will appear before a judge next month to answer to the traffic violation.