Driving without insurance can potentially be the most costly mistake a motorist can make.

A 61-year-old man’s vehicle was impounded on Thursday after a traffic stop on the 10th Side Road in Bradford.

Police say the driver didn’t have insurance on his vehicle, and if convicted, the offence carries a minimum fine of $5,000.

He will appear before a judge next month to answer to the traffic violation.