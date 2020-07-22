BARRIE, ONT. -- Police are looking for any information as they investigate a shooting that happened in Bradford late last week.

South Simcoe Police say a 44-year-old man was injured with a single gunshot wound on Friday afternoon while working on a farm on the 4th Line near County Road 27.

The victim was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries, he has since been released and is said to be resting at home.

Police say they have no idea what prompted the shooting, even suggesting it could have been accidental.

"We can't say whether or not this was a targeted-act, a random-act or an accident. Again, we are looking into all possible motives and all possible investigative leads to find out what it was that happened," said Staff Sergeant Sheryl Sutton.

Police say the victim is cooperating and has no idea who may have shot him or why.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information as they try to piece together what happened.

"If you know someone who maybe does target practice in that area, or does hunting in that area, or whatever the case may be," Sutton said. "You may not know that the information that you have may be what we need for this investigation."

Police say no other farm workers in the area were injured.