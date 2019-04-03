

CTV Barrie





The annual Easter Food Drive kicks off this weekend with the Barrie Food Bank hoping to reach its target of 80-thousand pounds of food by the end of the month.

The food bank needs to replenish the shelves that are empty after a long and challenging winter for many of its clients.

Wednesday is pick-up day at the food bank. While volunteers fulfilled shopping lists, nearly 60 clients waited outside the doors to pick up everything from diapers to fruits and vegetables.

“I am on a low income, and when I pay everything off, I just don’t have enough money for food. I really appreciate this because it helps us out a lot, gets us through the month, (so we) don’t starve,” says one client.

The pressure to meet the demand of the close to 2,800 people use the Barrie Food Bank each month is consistent.

“Come the summer months it’s going to be very busy, but we want to make sure there’s enough food on the shelves for that time of year,” says Barrie Food Bank’s Executive Director Peter Sundborg.

Donations tend to drop off during the summer months, so Sundborg hopes to fill the shelves now to sustain the community.

The food bank needs several items including canned tomatoes, peanut butter, tuna, soups, pasta, baby food, personal hygiene products, and as always, they welcome financial donations.

Donations can be made at any local grocery store and the food bank.