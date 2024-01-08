No insurance and driving under suspension leaves Orillia alleged drunk driver walking

Police throw the book at New Year's Eve alleged drunk driver

Orillia provincial police received information about a man passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle at Narrows Road in Severn Township on New Year's Eve shortly before midnight.

Police, along with Simcoe County paramedics, arrived on scene to find a man who was displaying signs of being under the influence.

When police approached, the driver tried to flee, however, they were able to stop him safely.

As a result, a 32-year-old Orillia man was charged with a slew of offences, including dangerous operation, flight and resisting arrest from peace officers, several impaired offences, driving while under suspension, operating without insurance and more.

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing. Further, the accused driver's license was suspended for an additional 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The Orillia OPP is committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. They ask if you suspect someone is driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, call 9-1-1. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).