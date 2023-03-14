No injuries reported after fire erupts in kitchen of Huntsville home

No injuries were reported after a kitchen fire in a Huntsville home Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to a residence in the area of Renwick Drive and Thomas Crescent after 8 p.m. Tuesday. According to officials, the fire was contained to the kitchen and was quickly brought under control.

There were three people in the home at the time of the fire. Everyone, including their pets, were evacuated safely with no injuries reported.

Firefighters spent time analyzing the attic to ensure the fire didn't spread.

There's no word on a possible cause.