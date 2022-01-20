No injuries in collision involving school bus and car in Oro-Medonte

A school bus and car involved in a collision in Oro-Medonte, Ont., on Thurs., Jan. 20, 2022 (OPP_CR) A school bus and car involved in a collision in Oro-Medonte, Ont., on Thurs., Jan. 20, 2022 (OPP_CR)

Barrie Top Stories