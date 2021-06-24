BARRIE, ONT. -- A Barrie family has been displaced from their home following a fire late Thursday afternoon.

According to fire officials, crews responded to calls of smoke at a residence on Knicely road in Barrie shortly after 5 p.m. The fire is believed to have started at the exterior before reaching a wall on the front of the home.

The family was home at the time but was able to evacuate. No injuries were reported.

"[The family] will be displaced for this evening," said Deputy Fire Chief Carrie Clark. "There was electrical damage that needs to be verified by an electrical safety expert."

Clark says the fire is not believed to be suspicious. She called it accidental but preventable, saying improperly disposed of smoking materials caused it.