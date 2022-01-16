No injuries following early morning fire in Innisfil

Crews respond to a house fire in Innisfil on Saint Paul Rd. on Sun. Jan. 16, 2022 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News Barrie) Crews respond to a house fire in Innisfil on Saint Paul Rd. on Sun. Jan. 16, 2022 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News Barrie)

Barrie Top Stories