No injuries after fire at Bradford manufacturing facility

No injuries were reported after a fire in an industrial neighbourhood in Bradford Thursday night.

Fire officials tell CTV News they were called to a manufacturing facility on Reagens Industrial Parkway in Bradford shortly before 6:30 p.m. According to the chief, the fire was contained to a large room inside the facility.

It took five trucks and 32 firefighters to get the blaze under control. Additional resources from Innisfil were called in to assist.

There's no word yet on what caused the fire.