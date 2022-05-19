No injuries after fire at Bradford manufacturing facility
No injuries were reported after a fire in an industrial neighbourhood in Bradford Thursday night.
Fire officials tell CTV News they were called to a manufacturing facility on Reagens Industrial Parkway in Bradford shortly before 6:30 p.m. According to the chief, the fire was contained to a large room inside the facility.
It took five trucks and 32 firefighters to get the blaze under control. Additional resources from Innisfil were called in to assist.
There's no word yet on what caused the fire.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Quebec confirms first two cases of monkeypox; 20 other suspected cases under investigation
Quebec's health ministry announced Thursday evening there are two confirmed cases of monkeypox in the province, while 20 other suspected cases are still under investigation.
Monkeypox: What is it and how does it spread?
A growing number of countries, including Canada, the U.S., Spain, Portugal, and the U.K, are reporting an unusual outbreak of monkeypox. Here is what we know about this rare virus.
Ed Fast says it became 'untenable' to do job as Conservative finance critic
Conservative MP Ed Fast said it was becoming 'untenable' to do his job as finance critic within the Conservative Party of Canada, which is why he asked to be relieved of his duties.
Canada banning Chinese telecom giant Huawei, ZTE from 5G networks
Canada is banning China's Huawei Technologies and ZTE, another Chinese company, from participating in the country's 5G wireless networks, citing national security and cybersecurity concerns. Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino made the announcement about prohibiting products and services from these 'high-risk vendors,' in Ottawa on Thursday.
Abortion accessibility in Canada: The Catholic hospital conflict
A leaked draft showing that the U.S Supreme Court justices are preparing to overturn the Roe v. Wade abortion-rights ruling has sparked debate in Canada, including whether Catholic hospitals can impede your access to abortion.
N.B. coroner jury says use-of-force policy needs review after officer kills woman
An independent group should review the use-of-force policy that guides New Brunswick police to ensure it is concise and understood by all officers in the province, a coroner's jury recommended Thursday.
Maud Lewis painting, once traded for grilled cheese sandwiches, sells for $350K
A painting by Nova Scotia artist Maud Lewis that was once traded for a few grilled cheese sandwiches, recently sold for an astounding $350,000 at auction.
Charity calls on government to help resettle 300 LGBTQ2S+ Afghans trying to escape to Canada
A charity that focuses on helping LGBTQ2S+ refugees facing violence and discrimination internationally is calling on the Canadian government to partner with them to facilitate a way out for hundreds of Afghans who have reached out to them in desperation.
Canada inflation: How we compare to other G7 nations
With a meeting of G7 finance ministers underway this week, a CTVNews.ca analysis found that while Canadians are feeling the pain of record-high inflation, among G7 nations we are surpassed by Germany, the U.S., and the U.K.
Atlantic
-
N.B. coroner jury says use-of-force policy needs review after officer kills woman
An independent group should review the use-of-force policy that guides New Brunswick police to ensure it is concise and understood by all officers in the province, a coroner's jury recommended Thursday.
-
Former RCMP officers weigh in on N.S. Mass Casualty Commission testimony
As a former undercover RCMP officer and depot instructor, Calvin Lawrence has a blunt assessment of the RCMP response to Nova Scotia’s April 2020 massacre.
-
N.S. reports 24 new COVID-19-related deaths, drop in new cases, hospitalizations
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting an increase in new deaths in the province's weekly COVID-19 update.
Montreal
-
Quebec confirms first two cases of monkeypox; 20 other suspected cases under investigation
Quebec's health ministry announced Thursday evening there are two confirmed cases of monkeypox in the province, while 20 other suspected cases are still under investigation.
-
Legal community concerned about access to justice rights under Quebec's Bill 96
After protests in CEGEPs, health care and in the business world, the legal community is now expressing concerns about Bill 96.
-
Doctors on Quebec monkeypox frontline: 'I had never heard of this disease 24 hours ago'
Health-care professionals at the forefront of containing monkeypox’s possible arrival in Montreal say it’s too early to know just how far the virus has spread.
Ottawa
-
Canada banning Chinese telecom giant Huawei, ZTE from 5G networks
Canada is banning China's Huawei Technologies and ZTE, another Chinese company, from participating in the country's 5G wireless networks, citing national security and cybersecurity concerns. Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino made the announcement about prohibiting products and services from these 'high-risk vendors,' in Ottawa on Thursday.
-
'Holy grail of all finds': Ottawa boy finds gun while magnet fishing in creek
A 12-year-old Ottawa boy is sharing his story after a magnet fishing trip turned up an unexpected find.
-
OC Transpo user says he was fired from two jobs because of cancelled and late buses
OC Transpo rider Max Well says he has lost two jobs after showing up to work late due to late or cancelled bus trips.
Toronto
-
Health officials discover nearly 1,000 cases of new COVID-19 subvariant in Ontario
Nearly 1,000 cases of a new Omicron COVID-19 subvariant dubbed 'BA.2.20' have been detected in Ontario, health officials say.
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | Details vanish from Ontario MPP investment property disclosures as their value skyrockets
An unpublished decision by a provincial watchdog has removed many details from view of the real estate investments of dozens of candidates vying for re-election, even as those assets surge in value to more than $36 million, a CTV News investigation has found.
-
Toronto vigil held for victims of Buffalo mass shooting
A vigil was held in downtown Toronto Thursday evening to remember the victims of a mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket and to denounce anti-Black racism.
Kitchener
-
Nearly 70 people displaced by fire at Hanover, Ont. rooming house
Nearly 70 people are getting emergency community support after fire ripped through a building in downtown Hanover, Ont.
-
'Somebody out there is missing this child': Remains of young girl found in water in Dunnville, Ont.
Provincial police announced Wednesday the human remains found in the water in Dunnville, Ont., the day before are that of a young girl.
-
Truck v. Bridge: Recent incidents causing concern
There has been a number of local incidents where trucks have hit bridges within the span of just over a week and it is causing concerns for driving instructors, community members and police.
London
-
Nearly 70 people displaced by fire at Hanover, Ont. rooming house
Nearly 70 people are getting emergency community support after fire ripped through a building in downtown Hanover, Ont.
-
Gas prices expected to fall another 10 cents in time for long weekend
If you think that long weekends always means a spike in gas prices, you’ll be pleased to know that this Victoria Day weekend is expected to be the exception to that rule.
-
‘Who are the offenders?’: Police board seeks data on hate crime perpetrators
Hate crimes aim to intimidate, terrorize, and sometimes kill Londoners— and they’re on the rise.
Northern Ontario
-
Two of four Ontario party leaders sick with COVID-19
As Ontario's election date approaches, two of the province’s four main political party leaders have tested positive for COVID-19.
-
Ontario NDP leader sidelined with COVID-19, misses Sault event
Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath was set to kick off her northern tour in Sault Ste. Marie this week. However, after testing positive for COVID-19, Horwath is in isolation and unable to attend in-person campaign events for the time being.
-
Students spruce up the grounds of the Walford retirement home in Sudbury
Grades 7 and 8 students at École St-Denis are paying it forward as part of a class project.
Windsor
-
High gas prices driven up by pandemic leads to supply and demand issue
With a slight relief at the pumps expected ahead of the Victoria Day long weekend, experts don’t anticipate gas price to continue dropping long-term.
-
Housing market in Windsor-Essex 'normalizing,' real estate insiders say
Damon Winney, broker of record at Jump Realty, says more listings are hitting the market which is helping to turn the table against what once was a heavy sellers’ market.
-
Windsor police seize more than 300g of various drugs during bust, two charged
Two people are facing multiple charges after police found more than 300g of various drugs including meth, cocaine, fentanyl and cash inside a vehicle Tuesday during an investigation.
Calgary
-
Alberta Advantage? Rachel Notley hopes to pick up support that Jason Kenney lost
Thousands of Albertans were stunned Wednesday night when Premier Jason Kenney announced his impending resignation from the job.
-
Flames to host Saddledome viewing party for Game 3
The Flames delivered some not so hot news and some good news Thursday regarding viewing parties for upcoming games.
-
Victim of 'random attack' on CTrain recovering in hospital
A 25-year-old Calgary man is facing several charges in connection with a random stabbing that took place on a CTrain on Wednesday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police investigating after reports of shots fired, male found dead behind apartment building.
Saskatoon police are investigating after reports of two men being injured, shots fired and one person found dead.
-
'People didn't matter': Tenant details relationship with failed Saskatoon real estate firm
A Saskatoon woman says she knew she wasn’t dealing with a typical real estate company the day Epic Alliance took over her property in 2019.
-
Prince Albert homicide victim remembered as 'hard-working and helpful'
Charmaine Poorman isn’t ready to forgive the man accused of killing her brother, but she says her brother would.
Edmonton
-
Jason Kenney has quit as UCP leader. What happens to the party and government now?
With Jason Kenney having stepped down as leader of Alberta's United Conservative Party, who is now leader of the province?
-
'Immediate crisis': EPS chief rushing more officers into downtown Edmonton
After outlining a violent 24 hours in downtown Edmonton, the city's police chief promised Thursday to scramble more officers into the core faster than previously planned.
-
2 men killed in separate Chinatown attacks, man in custody: EPS
Two men are dead after separate attacks in Chinatown on Wednesday, police said a day later.
Vancouver
-
Here's how you can save money on groceries while inflation is high
Many shoppers in Metro Vancouver are looking for ways to stretch their grocery budget as they deal with the rising cost of food.
-
Burnaby company granted Health Canada licence to produce 'magic mushroom' medicine
A small team of around 20 employees at Burnaby's Albert Labs recently received a Health Canada license to further pursue its work in producing psilocybin from mushrooms.
-
Wages vs. inflation: As costs rise, living wage advocates hope to see B.C. better address affordability
With Canada’s inflation rate hitting a 31-year high last month, people are paying a lot more for many basic needs including food and shelter, and wages have not kept up.