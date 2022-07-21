No injuries after fire at Angus home Thursday afternoon

No injuries were reported after a fire at a home in Essa late Thursday afternoon.

Calls first came in shortly after 6:30 p.m for reports of a fire at a two-storey home on Margaret Street in Angus. Fire officials say all of the occupants were able to get out with no injuries reported.

The fire reportedly started in the attic, with crews able to contain it and prevent it from spreading throughout the house.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.