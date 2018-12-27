The ice has started to form on Cooks Bay at the south end of Lake Simcoe, but Donny Crowder with Gail’s Hot Box Huts says today is not the day to venture out on it.

“We have a south-east wind, and it’s blowing up the centre bay and taking a lot of our skim ice and blowing out into the lake and taking it away from us here on Cooks Bay,” he says.

South Simcoe Police urges everyone to stay off the ice. Period.

“There is no ice that is safe enough on Lake Simcoe,” warns Deputy Robin McElary-Downer. “At this point, I know there is a thin veil of ice on Cooks Bay, or there was yesterday. But you put your foot on it, and you are cracking right through.”

While it could be some time before the ice hut operators set up shop in the south end of Lake Simcoe, farther north there were dozens of people out ice fishing on Lake Couchiching near Tudhope Park in Orillia.

“It’s safe enough,” says one angler. “Six, seven inches of ice and you don’t have to worry about going through too much.”

The OPP still say no ice is safe ice and that conditions on any lake can change as rapidly as the weather. Temperatures are expected to rise overnight on Friday with rain expected.

Police suggest checking with local fish hut operators for updates on the ice conditions.